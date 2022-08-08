Top 5

Stories

News

Aaron Rodgers’ COVID-19 Vaccine Controversy: Everything to Know

By
Aaron Rodgers Thinks NFL Fans Were Rooting Against the Packers Because of His Vaccination Status 2 Game Playoffs NFL Green Bay Packers San Francisco 49ers Tackle Football Quarterback NFC Championship
Aaron Rodgers of the Green Bay Packers is sacked by Arik Armstead of the San Francisco 49ers during the second half of an NFC divisional playoff NFL football game against the San Francisco 49ers on January 22, 2022 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. Aaron Gash/AP/Shutterstock
11
10 / 11
podcast

Schadenfreude?

After the San Francisco 49ers knocked the Packers out of the playoffs in January 2022, Rodgers claimed that viewers watched the broadcast just to actively cheer against him. “There were a ton of people tuning in rooting against us for one reason, and one reason only,” he said during an appearance on The Pat McAfee Show three days after the game. “It’s because of my vaccination status and them wanting to see us lose so they could pile on and enjoy and revel in the fact that my vaccination status was some sort of reason why we haven’t had success in the playoffs.”

Back to top