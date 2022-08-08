Aaron Rodgers’ COVID-19 Vaccine Controversy: Everything to Know

Schadenfreude?

After the San Francisco 49ers knocked the Packers out of the playoffs in January 2022, Rodgers claimed that viewers watched the broadcast just to actively cheer against him. “There were a ton of people tuning in rooting against us for one reason, and one reason only,” he said during an appearance on The Pat McAfee Show three days after the game. “It’s because of my vaccination status and them wanting to see us lose so they could pile on and enjoy and revel in the fact that my vaccination status was some sort of reason why we haven’t had success in the playoffs.”