The Investigation

The NFL announced on November 3 that the league was “reviewing” possible breaches from Rodgers of COVID-19 protocol, including attending press conferences without a face mask and the alleged lack of face masks in facilities. The NFL is also looking into a Halloween party attended by several Packers players.

The league also disputed Rodgers’ claims that an NFL doctor told him “it would be impossible for a vaccinated person to catch or spread COVID.”

“No doctor from the league or the joint NFL-NFLPA infectious disease consultants communicated with the player,” the NFL said in a statement to Pro Football Talk. “If they had, they certainly would have never said anything like that.”