The Missed Game

Rodgers was unable to play in the Packers’ November 7 game against the Kansas City Chiefs. Backup quarterback Jordan Love stepped in and Green Bay lost 13-7. The earliest Rodgers can be cleared to return is November 13 after a 10-day quarantine. While that makes him eligible to take on the Seattle Seahawks on November 14, he wouldn’t be able to practice with the game at all before the week 10 matchup. The Packers have yet to name a QB for week 10.