September 2020

“I have just a new and increased love of life and I have made decisions and changes and habits that put me in a lot better head space,” Rodgers said on The Pat McAfee Show, describing his mindset post-split. “There’s just a lot of things that have come together in my life over the last few months that have really been enjoyable and reminded me, given me perspective in life and in football to view things through the most positive lens I possibly can.”

Rodgers added that he felt “a lot happier” while focusing on “mindfulness and positivity and love and kindness and integrity.”