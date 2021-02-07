Danica Patrick

Rodgers was first linked to Patrick in December 2017, with Us confirming the relationship a month later. They bought a massive $28 million mansion together in Malibu in 2019 but split the following year. Her rep revealed they were “no longer together” in a statement to Us in July 2020.

Prior to their romance, the Pretty Intense author met Rodgers during the ESPY Awards in 2012. “We both remember meeting each other, it was quick,” she recalled in an interview on Jenny McCarthy‘s SiriusXM show in May 2018. “I got his email address and I remember thinking to myself, ‘Oh, not a phone number? Just an email address?'”

Asked about the prospect of marriage in 2019, Patrick told E! News, “Look, there’s no guarantees in life, but as long as you have that intention, that’s what matters, right?”