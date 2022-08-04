Discovering Psychedelics

The Super Bowl champion opened up about his experimentation with the plant-based drug ayahuasca.

“To me, one of the core tenets of your mental health is that self-love,” Rodgers told Marcus. “That’s what ayahuasca did for me, was help me see how to unconditionally love myself.”

The University of California alum went on to explain that his time with the supplement has had a profound impact on his life. “I laid there afterwards on my mat and then opened my eyes and it felt like I was opening my eyes for the first time. I really feel like that experience paved the way for me to have the best season of my career,” he gushed.