Family Feud

Aaron gave a rare comment on the possibility of reuniting with estranged brothers Jordan Rodgers and Luke Rodgers and their parents.

“I do believe in healing and I believe in the possibility of reconciliation at some point, but it’s a different journey for all of us,” he said. “But it’s a different journey for all of us. And to judge on the outside about what should be, or what it should look like, or who’s wrong and who’s right, it’s just a game I’ve never wanted to play and still don’t want to play. … Who knows what that future is going to look like, when it’s going to look like, when the time is going to come. But I have no bitterness in my heart, I have no resentment.”