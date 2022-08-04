Focusing on Himself

“I’ve focused on in the offseason about how to take care of myself — the total package,” Rodgers revealed of his time away from the field. “Not just my physical self with workouts but my spiritual self with my own mindful practices, my mental health as well. What’s the best way to take care of that? And that’s what I’ve been doing this offseason. That’s why I’ve taken the time I’ve taken and done the things or not done the things that I’ve done. And I’m very thankful for that time.”

The ESPY Award winner added that he “hasn’t dealt with bouts of depression or anything [like] that for whatever reason,” but he’s still trying to focus on “what puts me in the best frame of mind.”