1. Jordan and Luke Are Both Married

Luke and his wife, Aimee, walked down the aisle in April 2019. Jordan and JoJo planned to tie the knot in 2020, four years after getting engaged during season 12 of The Bachelorette. However, they were forced to postpone their nuptials to May 2022 amid the coronavirus pandemic.

News broke that Aaron was engaged to actress Shailene Woodley in February 2021. No one from his family publicly commented, and the pair fizzled out less than a year later.