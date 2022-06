3. The Brothers All Live in Different States

Jordan and JoJo moved to Puerto Rico after living in her hometown of Dallas, Texas, for years, while Luke has put down roots in Nashville, Tennessee. The Green Bay Packers player has a home located in Sumico, Wisconsin, which is convenient during the season.

However, he seems to spend a lot more time at his residence in California. The Rodgers family hails from Chico, California, where their parents, Edward and Darla, reside.