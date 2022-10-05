Who Is ‘Classically Abby’ Shapiro? What to Know About Ben Shapiro’s Sister

YouTube host and conservative commentator Ben Shapiro frequently makes headlines for his controversial opinions — but he’s not the only member of his family to attract significant social media attention.

Ben’s sister, Abigail Shapiro — otherwise known as “Classically Abby” on her social platforms — is a content creator and conservative influencer who has built a brand all around “living classically,” calling herself a traditional woman with traditional values. In addition to giving her followers advice and a look inside her life as a wife and mother, the influencer has gone viral multiple times when sharing her polarizing viewpoints on pop stars like Madonna and Taylor Swift. Abby, who is classically trained as an opera singer, has also showcased her own singing talent.

