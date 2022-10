How Did She Go Viral?

In December 2021, Abby compared Madonna and Nancy Reagan in a controversial tweet that quickly went viral.

“This is Madonna at 63. This is Nancy Reagan at 64. Trashy living vs. Classic living,” she wrote at the time, alongside a split image of the two women. “Which version of yourself do you want to be?”

One year prior, she also caused a stir when slamming Taylor Swift for her song “The Man,” which takes aim at gender inequality.