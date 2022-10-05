Who Is ‘Classically Abby’ Shapiro? What to Know About Ben Shapiro’s Sister

What Does Abby Share About Her Family?
In addition to her political content, the YouTuber has pivoted into posting more lifestyle content, highlighting the whole of her pregnancy and now the early days of her first son’s life in vlogs.
She posts tips for people looking to get pregnant or people who are currently pregnant, shares stories about motherhood, and vlogs with her husband about breastfeeding, parenting, and raising their family.
Abby also operates a Substack Newsletter where she emails blogs and recommendations to her followers, including book recommendations, podcast recommendations, and question and answer sessions.See Full Gallery