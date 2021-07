Cole Sprouse and Jennifer Aniston (Friends)

Like father, like son? Schwimmer wasn’t the only Friends costar that had a crush on Aniston during their time on the show.

“I had a really, really hard time working with Aniston because I was so in love with her. I was infatuated,” Sprouse, who played Ross’ son on the show, told the New York Post in March 2017. “I was speechless — I’d get all bubbly and forget my lines and completely blank … It was so difficult.”