David Schwimmer and Jennifer Aniston (Friends)

“I remember saying one time to David, ‘It’s gonna be such a bummer if the first time you and I actually kiss is going to be on national television,’” Aniston explained during the Friends reunion on HBOMax in May 2021. “Sure enough, the first time we kissed was in that coffee shop. We just channeled all of our adoration and love for each other into Ross and Rachel.”

Following the special, producer Kevin S. Bright revealed that the costars’ interest in one another wasn’t a secret.

“It was a very hot topic on the set because the electricity between them in the scenes was like, ‘Oh, my God, they can’t be acting that, there’s got to be something!’ Everybody was suspicious that something was going on,” Bright told The Hollywood Reporter about the twosome in May 2021.