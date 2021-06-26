Emma Watson and Tom Felton (Harry Potter)

“For the first two movies, I had a huge crush on Tom Felton. He was my first crush,” Watson told Seventeen. “He totally knows. We talked about it — we still laugh about it. We are really good friends now, and that’s cool.”

Her Harry Potter costar explained that his bond with Watson is still strong, even if it isn’t romantic.

“I spoke to Emma a couple days ago and immediately it was conversations about, ‘Oh, wow, the kitchen sink’s been plugged,’ or some trivial nonsense like my dog wouldn’t eat a particular kind of food,” Felton told Entertainment Tonight in June 2021. “As far as the romantic side of it, I think that’s a Slytherin/Gryffindor thing rather than a Tom and Emma thing. I absolutely think the world of her.”