Helen Mirren and Vin Diesel (Fast & Furious)

Mirren’s crush developed before she actually worked with Diesel on 2021’s Fast & Furious 9. During an appearance on Late Night With Seth Meyers, she said she “fell a little bit in love” with the filmmaker.

Diesel shared the same sentiment about Mirren.

“No one else in the room mattered. Nothing existed but this bond between her and I, and there was something really magical and really special about it,” Diesel said at Lincoln Center’s 45th Chaplin Award Gala in May 2018. “It’s something that I’ll take with me for the rest of my life. It’s probably her which is why The Fate of the Furious was the fastest movie in history to hit a billion dollars.”