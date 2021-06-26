Lucy Hale (Pretty Little Liars)

The Pretty Little Liars alum revealed that she had such a crush on one of her costars that inspired one of her songs — but she wouldn’t say who it was.

“In life, in general, I’m not one to fall to pieces over a guy or give up anything. I’m very headstrong. I’m very focused on what I do and very independent, but there was this certain guy that I was acting like an idiot around,” she told MTV News in July 2014.

Her feelings were very strong for the mysterious costar on the Freeform series. “I was fumbling over my words, I was stuttering, I couldn’t focus, I couldn’t look him in the eye. I was just crushing so hard on him,” Hale added.

The Tennessee native did say she would be willing to share his identity, but under one condition. “If the song does really well, maybe I’ll tell him,” she said.