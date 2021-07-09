Matthew Davis and Selma Blair (‘Legally Blonde’)

“I discovered that [Matthew had a crush on Selma] during the trial scene,” Alanna Ubach, who played Serena in Legally Blonde, told The New York Times in July 2021. “We could see that heart beating every time he was around her. He was so nervous, and I thought, ‘How could someone looking like that be as nervous as he is?'”

Davis, who played Elle’s ex-boyfriend Warner, corroborated his costar’s story, adding, “I’ll adore [Selma] till the day I die. I will always cherish her taking care of me and looking after me because I was so damn green.”