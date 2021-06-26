Sandra Bullock and Keanu Reeves (Speed and The Lake House)

“I think about how sweet Keanu Reeves was, and how handsome he was. It was hard for me to really be serious because he’d look at me and I’d be like …,” Bullock said with a giggle during an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in May 2019. “Never dated him. I guess there was something about me I guess he didn’t like.”

Reeves, for his part, set the record straight that he did, in fact, develop a crush on his Speed costar.

“She obviously didn’t know I had a crush on her either… It was nice to go to work. She’s such a wonderful person, a wonderful actress,” Reeves confirmed on The Ellen DeGeneres Show that same month.