Selena Gomez and Billy Crudup (Rudderless)

“I had a crush on him. I went through my whole Almost Famous phase, so I was like Penny Lane for a good month. I wore the outfits and had the hair and the glasses … and then, I found out I was going to be a part of the movie [with Billy] and it took me a minute at first, because I kind of had a little bit of a crush on him!” Gomez revealed about her previous crush on her Rudderless costar during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! in October 2014.