Shane West and Mandy Moore (A Walk to Remember)

“I think we [Mandy and I] both had a little bit of a crush, but then we were just there for each other in the most honest and purest of ways. That sounds incredibly corny but is true and rare,” West explained about his A Walk to Remember costar in an interview with Vulture in June 2021.

Moore previously opened up about the feelings she developed for her onscreen love interest while working on the 2002 film.

“Shane was so cool. Everything about him — the way he dressed, the little cigarettes that he smoked, and the music he listened to. He was the character to me and there was definitely a part of me that absolutely fell in love with him,” Moore told Entertainment Weekly in January 2017.

For the Tangled star, her chemistry with West jumped off the page.

“I don’t know if I could discern the difference between him and the character at that point in time because, again, it was my first experience doing anything like this and I was a 16-year-old, impressionable girl,” she added. “I was just so caught up in the moment and the experience. I absolutely walked away from that project so convinced that there would never be a project as special as that. Shane was so wonderful.”