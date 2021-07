Tom Felton and Helena Bonham Carter (Harry Potter)

While Felton didn’t develop feelings for Watson on the Harry Potter set, he did end up with a crush on Helena Bonham Carter instead.

“She is completely unique, an English rose with a crazy twist,” he told the Evening Standard in 2011. “She wears vintage French clothing and she’s very cheeky. Off the set it’s all hugs and darlings, then when the camera starts rolling, she turns into a complete psycho. It’s amazing to watch.”