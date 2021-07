Zac Efron and Rose Byrne (Neighbors)

“She might be my favorite actress in the world! She’s got, like, a light about her you can’t teach or learn. It’s really kinda magical,” Efron said about his Neighbors costar to Cleo Magazine in June 2014.

He added: “[Rose] has a unique perspective on life, it’s really upbeat and funny. You could say that’s gotta be from Australia.”