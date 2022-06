1. What Were Her Best Known Roles?

The New York native was perhaps best known for playing Inspector Bryn Carson in the first two seasons of Nash Bridges, which also starred Don Johnson and Cheech Marin. She also played Loretta Sweet in ER, Valerie Hodges in Dexter, Nance on Shameless and Mrs. Sullivan on Ray Donovan. Her first film role was in 1989’s Blue Steel, and she later appeared in Love Potion No. 9, K-PAX, Gridiron Gang and Prom Night.