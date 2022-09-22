Cancel OK

Adam Levine’s Scandal: A Guide to Every Woman Who Accused Him of Cheating on Wife Behati Prinsloo

Adam Levine's Scandal A Guide to Every Woman Who Accused Him of Cheating on Wife Behati Prinsloo
 Courtesy of Alanna Zabel/Instagram
The rocker’s former yoga teacher, who said she worked for Levine from 2007 to 2010, alleged that the “Maps” artist told his friends she had the “best ass in town and it was cute.”

“One day he texted me saying, ‘I want to spend the day with you naked,’” she further claimed via her Instagram Story in September 2022, captioning the post, “Long overdue #ExposeAdamLevine.”

Zabel went on to allege that Levine’s messages led to a physical altercation with her then-boyfriend, which she claimed the “Payphone” artist was “not responsible” for. 

The fitness guru later shared via Instagram that “Adam’s text was not wrong, IMO [in my opinion],” but that “we should be with our actions, and how they affect others.”

