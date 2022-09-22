Alyson Rose

In a since-deleted TikTok video, Rose shared screenshots of Levine’s alleged DMs to her. In one message, the Voice alum allegedly says, “I shouldn’t be talking to you you know [that] right?”

Rose opened to In Touch in September 2022 about the “out of line” dynamic between the pair, claiming that she “wasn’t aware” Levine was married when the two started talking.

“Even in the first messages to him, I went and scrolled through his page and was like, ‘Oh s—t, you have a girlfriend. I’m really sorry,’ and then he said something else that was really terrible,” Rose explained. “I literally talked to him about tattoos 24/7. We talked about tattoos all the time — that’s what the majority of our conversations were about. Did he call me hot and ask me for pictures? Yes, he did. Is that out of line? Yeah. Should I have been talking to him? Maybe not, but I was single. I didn’t seek him out and I didn’t meet him.”

Levine allegedly reached out to the model online after he viewed one of her Instagram Stories. “It’s a known fact that he was free-falling it on Instagram. I saw TikToks before this even came out of him scrolling through girls’ stories on Instagram and that’s how it happened with me,” she told In Touch.