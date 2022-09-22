Ashley Russell

The Alabama native claimed in a September 2022 interview with the Daily Mail that Levine began sending her DMs that March after he allegedly found her on his Instagram Discover page.

The fitness model told the outlet that Levine asked if she was in college before often commenting on photos of her working out. According to Russell, the “Sunday Morning” songwriter would “message me almost every day around 10 p.m.,” but the exchanges ultimately ended after she claims to have warned Levine that he was going to “get caught.”