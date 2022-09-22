Sumner Stroh

Stroh was the first to publicly accuse Levine of allegedly sending her flirtatious messages. The University of Texas alum posted a TikTok video in September 2022 that claimed she and Levine engaged in a lengthy affair before losing touch. Stroh then shared screenshots of her alleged conversations with the singer. “It is unreal how f—king hot you are. Like it blows my mind. You are 50 times hotter in person,’” he seemingly wrote in one message.

The model claimed that Levine “manipulated” her into a relationship. “At the time, I was young, I was naive … I was very easily manipulated,” she alleged, adding in the caption: “Embarrassed I was involved [with] a man with this utter lack of remorse and respect.”

Stroh later revealed that Levine got back in touch before Prinsloo’s September 2022 pregnancy announcement to ask if he could use the name Sumner for the pair’s third child.

In a second TikTok video, Stroh made a public apology to Prinsloo. “I fully realize I’m not the victim in this. I’m not the one who’s really getting hurt here. It’s Behati and her children, and for that, I’m so, so sorry,” she said in September 2022.