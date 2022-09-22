Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo's Sweetest Moments Over the Years

September 2022

Just days after Instagram model Stroh posted a TikTok claiming she had an affair with Levine that lasted “for about a year,” the married couple were seen smiling while picking their daughters up from school in photos obtained by the Daily Mail.

Earlier that week, Levine addressed the allegations via his Instagram Story. Although he admitted to exchanging messages with Stroh that “became inappropriate”, he denied than an affair had taken place.

“My wife and my family is all I care about in this world. To be this naive and stupid enough to risk the only thing that truly matters to me was the greatest mistake I could ever make. I will never make it again. I take full responsibility. We will get through it and we will get through it together,” he wrote in the statement.

Two additional women — Alyson Rosef and Maryka — later came forward with allegations of their own, claiming the California native had sent them flirty messages.