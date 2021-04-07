December 2018

The Namibian model gushed about her husband and their family in December 2018, exclusively telling Us, “He loves one-on-one time with them, so he takes Dusty to coffee every morning. He’s a very hands-on dad. It’s awesome. I’m lucky.”

Prinsloo also teased the couple’s plan to expand their family down the line, saying, “I think I eventually want it. I definitely would want to try for a boy, but if I have all girls, I’ll be happy. I definitely want these two to grow up a little more and experience the two of them together before I do another one, but I think there are more in the future for sure.”