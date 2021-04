June 2014

Levine opened up about his proposal during an appearance on Live! With Kelly & Michael in June 2014. “It doesn’t matter how certain you think you are. You still get down on that knee, and you get woozy, and you’re like, ‘I’m doing this, oh, my God,” he said. “I’m a confident person, but I got on that knee and everything changed immediately. I lost my equilibrium. I had to get on the other one.”