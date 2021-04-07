June 2019

The mother of two opened up about her battle with postpartum depression in June 2019, crediting Levine with being her rock during the tough time. “I had moments of postpartum after our first baby that I felt like it was coming through. But my husband was so incredibly supportive and always got me out of it,” she told Today at the time. “I think it’s very normal, though, as a young mom and a new mom to feel helpless and to feel overly emotional, you know. I think I got lucky not to have it to an extreme case, but you can see yourself spiraling.”