Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo’s Love Story: A Timeline

November 2021

Prinsloo told Entertainment Tonight that she and Levine are open to expanding their family. “We always knew we wanted a second one. So I think for me … when I had two babies under the age of 2, I was just like, ‘Don’t even think about it!’ I do also want five kids,” she said at the time. “But don’t even think about it.”

The model noted that while the duo “want a big family” they aren’t making any definitive plans. “We’re leaving it up to fate and just what happens. What will happen, will happen. So there are no limits to it,” she added.