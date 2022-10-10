Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo’s Love Story: A Timeline

October 2022

Though the aftermath of Levine’s cheating scandal has “been a horrible time for them, Behati especially,” a source told Us, the couple are working through their issues and “feel extremely blessed to have this baby on the way.”

“Adam feels awful for what he’s put her through,” the insider added. “All he can do now is make sure he works on himself and doesn’t mess things up again. He loves her dearly and feels beyond grateful and lucky that she’s sticking by his side and giving him a second chance to prove himself.”