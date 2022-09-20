Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo’s Love Story: A Timeline

September 2022

Just one week after the couple shared their pregnancy news, Instagram model Sumner Stroh claimed that she had a year-long affair with Levine via a viral TikTok video and alleged that he asked permission to name his and Prinsloo’s third child “Sumner.” The “This Love” singer denied the allegations, telling TMZ, “I used poor judgment in speaking with anyone other than my wife in ANY kind of flirtatious manner. I did not have an affair, nevertheless, I crossed the line during a regrettable period of my life. In certain instances it became inappropriate.”

Adding that he has taken “proactive steps” to work through these issues with his wife, Levine continued, “My wife and my family is all I care about in this world. To be this naive and stupid enough to risk the only thing that truly matters to me was the greatest mistake I could ever make. I will never make it again. I take full responsibility. We will get through it and we will get through it together.”

Prinsloo did not publicly comment on the allegations.