During a September 2022 episode of her “Whine Down” podcast, the One Tree Hill alum opened up about why the rocker’s apology hit a nerve — especially after her divorce from Mike Caussin.

“I am over the stuff that happened [to me], but it’s still very triggering when something comes up,” she explained. “I was pregnant when my cheated. To hear these words — ‘My wife and my family is all I care about in this world’ — That was always my big issue in my marriage. How am I? How? When? Before or after when you said ‘You’re the hottest girl in the world to some other women.”

The country singer also took issue with Levine claiming he would “never” make the same mistake again, noting that even she “can’t say never” after cheating a few times during relationships in her ‘20s.