Karamo Brown

During an appearance on the SiriusXM show Bevelations, Brown, 41, weighed in on the affair allegations.

“This is not saying anyone’s right or wrong, but we also have to be aware of how power and fame play into a young girl’s self-esteem and how they see themselves,” the Queer Eye star detailed. “Especially in our culture where we tell young women to disregard their self-esteem and their proper train of thought when a man who’s more powerful comes to your life because of whatever opportunity that you’re supposed to have or whatever status you’re supposed to have.”

He continued: “And so at some point like, yes, she was young and she made a messed-up decision. She should have known better, but if she didn’t have the skills and tools to know better, then it’s like, who should have known better.”