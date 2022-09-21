Nick Viall

“Emotionally cheating is still cheating Adam,” the season 21 Bachelor, 41, wrote via Instagram alongside Stroh’s video. “The only people responsible for protecting a relationship are the people in the relationship,”

Viall noted that the “only victim” in the situation is Levine’s wife. “If there was an affair here, it’s because Adam chose to have an affair not because this girl was a willing participant. If it wasn’t gonna be her it was gonna be someone else,” he continued.

The reality star concluded his post by slamming Stroh for going public with her claims, writing, “It was that same ego and its need for feeling special that allowed her to justify having an affair with a married man for a year. You don’t get to be involved in an affair for a year and then claim that you gave any thoughts or considerations to the feelings of their partner.”