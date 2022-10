Shaquille O’Neal

“Adam is a friend of mine from [a long] time ago,” the basketball legend told E! News in October 2022, adding, “I always say to myself, I cannot be a hypocrite.” The NBA star, who was married to Shaunie O’Neal from 2002 to 2011, has admitted to cheating on his past partners, elaborating, “I wasn’t the greatest husband in the world, so just because I have a large platform right now doesn’t give me the right to bash other people. He’s great.”