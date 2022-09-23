Alanna Zabel Is Ready to ‘Heal’

Levine’s former yoga instructor claimed on September 20 that he once told her via text, “I want to spend the day with you naked,” and made comments about her butt to his friends. She alleged via her Instagram Story that the incident, which took place between 2007 and 2011, led to her then-boyfriend getting into a physical altercation.

Zabel later confessed via Instagram that Levine “was not responsible for my abusive ex-boyfriend” and his “texts was not wrong IMO [in my opinion].” The AZ I AM founder exclusively told Us on September 22 that she was “blindsided” by the series of events, noting she didn’t realize how working with a celebrity was “affecting my other relationships.”

While Zabel told Us she didn’t think Levine crossed the line with her, she noted that “as far as [she] knows” he was seeing people when he texted her. However, the yogi revealed that she is not like the other women who’ve come forward with alleged flirty text tales.

“I’m not like the other ones and my story is different and I’ve been holding it in for a long time,” she said. “So for me it’s just I’m in a different phase of life and it’s time to heal and when you’re in that phase and you just want to share the truth and you just don’t care what people think anymore, it’s part of the healing process, that’s all.”