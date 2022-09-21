August 2021

The duo got cozy in their Architectural Digest September 2021 cover story, sharing photos from their Los Angeles pad, which has helped keep them grounded. “The COVID lockdown made us especially grateful to have this place,” Levine told the outlet. “In a world where nothing ever seems to be enough, our home feels like a genuine unicorn, our perfect sanctuary.”

The “Stereo Hearts” musician described their happy place, saying, “We didn’t want a palatial McMansion. That’s just not who we are. We were attracted to this place because it felt homey. You could tell that kids had lived here before.”

He also revealed that the pair “have an emotional attachment to everything they collect,” which includes all kinds of art.