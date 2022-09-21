Cancel OK

Love Lives

Adam Levine’s Candid Quotes About Behati Prinsloo, Marriage Before Cheating Allegations: ‘She Makes Me the Best Person I Can Be’

June 2014
 Erik Pendzich/Shutterstock
June 2014

The former Voice coach reflected on how he proposed to Prinsloo during an appearance on Live With Kelly & Michael. “Doesn’t matter how certain you think you are. You still get down on that knee and you just get woozy and you’re like, ‘I’m doing this. Oh, my God.’ And you can’t be confident about it. It’s impossible,” Levine said.

The “Moves Like Jagger” crooner noted that while he is a “confident person, everything changed immediately” the moment he got down on one knee to pop the question. He added: “I lost my equilibrium. I had to get on the other one. But the one thing that I will say is that I did say at one point say, ‘Both knees. Like look, I got on both knees.’ And it didn’t sound charming at all.”

