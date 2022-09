May 2018

After welcoming their second daughter, Gio Grace, Levine told Ellen DeGeneres that the ball was in Prinsloo’s court for when they expanded their family again. “At this rate, I think I’m definitely going to let my wife be in control of the time of the next child,” he mused while stopping by The Ellen DeGeneres Show. “We want a lot.”

He joked that like his group Maroon 5, the couple wanted to “have a band of children.”