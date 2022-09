October 2013

After proposing to Prinsloo in July 2013, the musician stopped by the Tonight Show With Jay Leno and revealed what made him change his anti-marriage stance. “Famous last words, ‘I’ll never get married,’” he said, referring to his past comments about the topic. “I still don’t necessarily think you have to get married unless you meet someone that makes you want to marry them. And then you marry them and it’s wonderful.”