Adam Levine’s Candid Quotes About Behati Prinsloo, Marriage Before Cheating Allegations: ‘She Makes Me the Best Person I Can Be’

Adam Levine Behati Prinsloos Love Timeline
 Courtesy of Adam Levine/Instagram
September 2022

Amid allegations that he cheated on his wife with Stroh, Levine released a statement about just how much Prinsloo means to him. “My wife and my family is all I care about in this world. To be this naive and stupid enough to risk the only thing that truly matters to me was the greatest mistake I could ever make,” he wrote via Instagram after denying he had an affair. “I will never make it again. I take full responsibility. We will get through it and we will get through it together.”

