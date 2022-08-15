August 2022

The “I Drink Wine” singer gushed over Paul in Elle‘s September 2022 cover story, but she shut down rumors that the duo were secretly engaged. “I’ve never been in love like this,” she said. “I’m obsessed with him. … I’m not engaged. I just love high-end jewelry, boy!”

Though they hadn’t taken the next step yet, Adele said she would “absolutely” get married again. “I definitely want more kids,” she added. “I’m a homemaker and I’m a matriarch, and a stable life helps me with my music. But right now, all I got in my brain is Vegas. I wanna f–king nail it.”