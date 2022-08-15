July 2022

“Adele has no doubt in her mind that her long-term future belongs with Rich,” a source exclusively told Us, adding that the sports agent is “dream husband material” for the “Chasing Pavements” artist. An engagement is also seemingly on the horizon, it’s just “a question of when and how he pops the question at this point,” the insider revealed.

The Ohio native has “everything she’s looking for in a partner” and is a “great leveler in terms of personality,” the source told Us of the couple. “She can be pretty Type A,” the insider explained, adding that the “Make You Feel My Love” crooner and ex-husband Simon Konecki had “great times together” but with Paul “it’s very different and new.”

The singer simply “loves how ambitious he” is, and the fact he’s “not fazed or impressed by status or limelight” is a big draw for her, the source said. “She’s like, ‘When you know, you know.'”