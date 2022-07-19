July 2022

While speaking to BBC Sounds’ “Desert Island Discs” podcast, “I have a whole setup of how I move — and no one ever knows — just so I can go out and be completely carefree. I think now, the relationship that I’m in, he’s like, ‘If you want to go to that restaurant, you should go and try the food at that restaurant. And if you want to go to this birthday party, you should be going. You can’t miss out on these things. What’s the worst that could happen?'”

She also revealed that he understands her priorities. “Just the other day, Rich was like ‘You take sleeping so seriously.’ He was like ‘You’re like the Mike Tyson of sleeping,’” the BRIT Award winner joked at the time.