June 2022

Shortly after Paul confessed that he is “looking forward to being a different dad” if he has more children, a source told Us exclusively that he and Adele have been thinking about starting a family together. “Adele and Rich a lot of trust and respect for each other and both want to have kids with each other eventually,” the insider said in June 2022, adding that the duo have the full support of their loved ones. “Rich truly treats Adele like a queen, all of her friends love him and love them as a couple.”